Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $181.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

PRI opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

