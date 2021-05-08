Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. 118,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

