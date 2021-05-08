Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. 118,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Earnings History for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit