Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $113,494 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $22,049,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

