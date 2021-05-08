Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,514 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

