Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ameren by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

