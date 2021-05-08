PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of PROG worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

