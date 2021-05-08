Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.33-0.41 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
