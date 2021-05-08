Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.33-0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

