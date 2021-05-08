Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,664,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

