Project Inverse Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $1.62 million and $444,570.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00258247 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 75,772.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.85 or 0.01125344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.13 or 0.00781993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 261.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

