ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. 545,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,435. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

