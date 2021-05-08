Prospect Capital (PSEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. 1,831,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

