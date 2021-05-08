Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

PEG stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Short Selling

Earnings History for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit