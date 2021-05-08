Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

PEG stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.