Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit