Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

