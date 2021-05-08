Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

