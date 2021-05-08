Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AVROBIO, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AVROBIO in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

