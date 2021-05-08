Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Cut by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of STNG opened at $19.63 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.05). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

