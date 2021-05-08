Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

KMX stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

