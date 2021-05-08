Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLNX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

