Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Ameresco stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

