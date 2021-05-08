Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

