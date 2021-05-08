Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

