Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STL. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

STL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

