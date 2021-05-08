Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issued By William Blair

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.