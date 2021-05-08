Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Truist Securiti

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.