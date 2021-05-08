Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for NuVasive, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NUVA stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

