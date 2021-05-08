Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Boosted by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

