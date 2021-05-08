Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreased by Analyst

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

