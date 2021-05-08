Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

