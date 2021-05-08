Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reduced by Analyst

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $706.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

