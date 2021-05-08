Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

