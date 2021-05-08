Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $183.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

