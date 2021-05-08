Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

