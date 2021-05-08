Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Kforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

