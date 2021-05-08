Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

