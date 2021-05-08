Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

