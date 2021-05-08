Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

