Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Tops $70.52 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 78,022.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.27 or 0.01126539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00774844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.26 or 0.99901152 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

