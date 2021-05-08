Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

