Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,715,000 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HOWL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

