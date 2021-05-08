Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 335,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,482. The stock has a market cap of $973.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

