Radix Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $106.48 million and approximately $941,462.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

