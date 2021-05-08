Raise Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Raise has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $149,559.24 and approximately $413.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

