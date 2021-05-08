Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

