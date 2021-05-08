Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

RNGR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

