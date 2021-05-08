Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,681 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

RPD stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.