Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

