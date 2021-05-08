Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,030.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 327,626.3% higher against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $19,030.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars.

