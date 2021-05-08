Rari Governance Token (RGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.15 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $125.15 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00024295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,846 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

