RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

FRA RAA traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching €774.40 ($911.06). 14,852 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €686.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

