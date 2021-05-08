Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Rattler Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

RTLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $8,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 84,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

